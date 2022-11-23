Movies Are Always Personal For Steven Spielberg

Professionally, Steven Spielberg has been making movies for more than 50 years. But he first started making his own movies well before that, when he was just 12 years old. Now, he’s memorialized his own story as the plot of his new film, The Fabelmans, which he co-wrote, produced, and directed. Reflecting on the craft he’s now practiced for nearly 65 years, Spielberg told us that, as a filmmaker, you can’t help but leave an imprint of your life on every film you make … but with The Fabelmans, it was done intentionally rather than subconsciously. (Click on the media below to hear Steven Spielberg)