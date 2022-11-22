Quentin Tarantino’s Got Something Funny To Say About ‘Pulp Fiction’

If you look at sources like IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes, Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 classic Pulp Fiction is given the genre classification of Crime Drama. Yes, there is certainly drama in the film, and there’s plenty of crime. Yet Tarantino, who co-wrote the Oscar-winning screenplay and directed the film, disagrees with that assessment. At the time of the film’s release, Tarantino told us that, in his mind, the film is meant to be viewed as a comedy. (Click on the media bar below to hear Quentin Tarantino)

 

Pulp Fiction is currently streaming on HBO Max and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K, and most digital platforms.

