Letitia Wright: Ryan Coogler Held ‘Wakanda Forever’ Together

Following the death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, the process of making a sequel was a bittersweet one for everyone involved. Letitia Wright — whose character, Shuri, steps up after her brother’s death to become the new Black Panther — knew that it was going to be difficult to get back to work on the sequel with Boseman missing, but she told us that writer/director Ryan Coogler really stepped up and created an atmosphere that really brought the entire cast and crew together throughout the shoot. (Click on the media bar below to hear Letitia Wright)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now playing in theaters.