Kumail Nanjiani: ‘Chippendales’ Has More To Offer Than Dancing Men

Welcome to Chippendales -Steve (Kumail Nanjiani), shown. (Photo by: Erin Simkin/Hulu)

Welcome to Chippendales is a miniseries focusing on the life and entrepreneurial pursuits of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, who founded the famous striptease troupe focusing on a female clientele. Silicon Valley’s Kumail Nanjiani stars as Banerjee, and he thinks people will find the series interesting for several reasons, especially in the way it exists as a time capsule for a specific point in American culture. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kumail Nanjiani)

Welcome to Chippendales is currently streaming on Hulu.

