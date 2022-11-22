How Can ‘New Amsterdam’ Help? Jocko Sims Has Seen It Happen!

By Hollywood Outbreak
NEW AMSTERDAM – Pictured: Jocko Sims as Dr. Floyd Reynolds — (Photo by: Eric Liebowitz/NBC)

Anybody who’s watched the series New Amsterdam is well acquainted with the show’s now-famous catchphrase, “How can I help?” While Ryan Eggold thinks about the phrase in terms of his own character’s evolution, co-star Jocko Sims views the phrase in a different light. Five years ago, when the show was getting ready to premiere, Sims says something happened that profoundly altered the meaning of “How can I help?” in his eyes.(Click on the media bar below to hear Jocko Sims)

New Amsterdam airs Tuesday nights on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.

