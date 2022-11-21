Without The Fans, Freddie Highmore’s ‘Good Doctor’ Would Be Good As Gone

This season The Good Doctor reached a milestone: its 100th episode. It’s an accomplishment the nobody on the show is taking lightly, especially not its star, Freddie Highmore. And while they’re all proud of the work they’ve done on the set, Highmore acknowledges that, without the support of the show’s fans, they never would have made it anywhere near 100 episodes. (Click on the media bar below to hear Freddie Highmore)
