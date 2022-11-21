Sylvester Stallone Finally Gets His Chance To Go Gangster In ‘Tulsa King’

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight “The General” Manfredi of the Paramount+ original series TULSA KING. Photo Cr: Brian Douglas/Paramount+. © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

While Sylvester Stallone hasn’t traded on his Italian-American heritage to play mafia-related roles since becoming a Hollywood star, it hasn’t been for a lack of trying. But now that he’s playing a mob boss on the series Tulsa King, Stallone spoke about his long-standing desire to take a stab at the genre and why Tulsa King was the perfect vehicle to make that happen. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sylvester Stallone)

 Tulsa King is currently streaming on Paramount+, with new episodes added on Thursdays.

