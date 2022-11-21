Paramount+ Releases ‘The Game’ Season 2 Trailer

Paramount+ has released the official trailer and key art for the upcoming second season of THE GAME. Season two will premiere on Thursday, Dec. 15, with two episodes in the U.S. and Canada. Following the premiere, new episodes of the 10-episode-long season will premiere weekly on Thursdays exclusively on Paramount+. THE GAME season two will also premiere on Paramount+ in the U.K., Australia and Latin America on Friday, Dec. 16, with premiere dates for other international markets to be announced at a later date.
THE GAME stars Wendy Raquel Robinson, Hosea Chanchez, Adriyan Rae, Vaughn Hebron, Analisa Velez and Toby Sandeman. It offers a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of professional football. The beloved characters tackle racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect and love – all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play THE GAME. The second season doubles the laughs and heightens the drama as they fight to survive the storms of change.
Guest stars returning to the series to reprise their roles include Tim Daly as Colonel Ulysses S. Thatcher and legacy cast members Coby Bell as Jason Pitts and Rockmond Dunbar as Pookie. This season also features appearances by legacy cast members Rick Fox as himself and Barry Floyd as Tee Tee.