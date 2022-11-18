Reese Witherspoon Was Never Too ‘Cruel’ For School

Cruel Intentions is one of those Hollywood rarities: a cult classic that actually started out as a box office hit. The film, starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillipe, Reese Witherspoon, and Selma Blair, has proved remarkably durable over the years, and there’s even a streaming series remake under development at Amazon Freevee. Based on an 18th century French novel, Cruel Intentions focused on a group of students at an upscale New York prep school. When we spoke to Witherspoon at the time of the film’s release, she told us that the setting was very similar to the one director Roger Kumble had grown up with, so he was able to help guide her through, because her high school experience was nothing like the film’s. (Click on the media bar below to hear Reese Witherspoon)