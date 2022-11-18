Carey Mulligan: ‘She Said’ Spotlights Journalism Done Well

The new film She Said traces the actions of two New York Times reporters as the uncovered a story with tremendous social repercussions: the Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct allegations. Their reporting helped launch the #MeToo campaign, which has empowered women worldwide and caused a massive shift in how business is conducted not only in Hollywood, but all kinds of industries. Carey Mulligan, who plays reporter Megan Twohey, told us that the film, like the Oscar-winning movies All the President’s Men and Spotlight, really celebrates the power of the press when it’s wielded properly. (Click on the media bar below to hear Carey Mulligan)