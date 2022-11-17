The Work That Could Have Killed George Clooney’s Career

Before George Clooney’s career took off, he made some really bad movies (Return of the Killer Tomatoes) and appeared on plenty of TV shows. Some of them were well known (for example, his recurring role on The Facts of Life), but many were obscure, such as a comedy called E/R (not to be confused with the show that made him a star, ER. Looking back, though, Clooney sees those old TV appearances as a necessary evil at a time when he still had to pay his dues. (Click on the media bar below to hear George Clooney)