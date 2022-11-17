At Long Last, Gabrielle Union Gets Her ‘Strange’ Disney Moment

During her three decades in show business, Gabrielle Union has made films in all kinds of genres — comedy, drama, action, documentary — but she’s never made a Disney animated film until now. Union voices one of the lead characters in Strange World, the new film about a family of explorers that takes a journey to a strange and dangerous planet. When we spoke to Union about the film, she couldn’t believe it’s taken her so long to finally make a movie like this. (Click on the media bar below to hear Gabrielle Union)