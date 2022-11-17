At Long Last, Gabrielle Union Gets Her ‘Strange’ Disney Moment

By Hollywood Outbreak
UNFORGETTABLE ADVENTURE STORY – Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Strange World” introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land. The original action-packed comedy adventure features the voices of Dennis Quaid as legendary larger-than-life explorer Jaeger Clade; Jake Gyllenhaal as Searcher Clade, a family man who finds himself out of his element on an unpredictable mission; Gabrielle Union as Meridian Clade, an accomplished pilot and Searcher’s partner in all things. Jaboukie Young-White as Searcher’s 16-year-old son, Ethan, who finally finds the adventure he’s always wanted; and Lucy Liu as Callisto Mal, fearless leader of the mythical Avalonia who spearheads an exploration into a strange world. “Strange World” opens in theaters nationwide on Nov. 23, 2022. © 2022 Disney. All Rights Reserved.

During her three decades in show business, Gabrielle Union has made films in all kinds of genres — comedy, drama, action, documentary — but she’s never made a Disney animated film until now. Union voices one of the lead characters in Strange World, the new film about a family of explorers that takes a journey to a strange and dangerous planet. When we spoke to Union about the film, she couldn’t believe it’s taken her so long to finally make a movie like this. (Click on the media bar below to hear Gabrielle Union)

 

Strange World opens in theaters on November 23.

