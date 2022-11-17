‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ Premiering January 2 On NBC

NBC’s “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” announces the 60 acts competing for the ultimate All-Star title. A new extension of the powerhouse hit series, “AGT: All-Stars” brings together winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations from “America’s Got Talent” and “Got Talent” franchises around the world.
The new series premieres Monday, Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
Each week 10 acts – including singers, dancers, ventriloquists, comedians, aerialists, magicians and more – will perform for the judges for the chance to earn one of the coveted five Golden Buzzers and move on to the finals. The AGT Superfans will also vote on one additional act per episode to move onto the finals.
Following the final performances, the superfans will vote again on the 11 finalists to choose the winner, which will be revealed in the two-hour star-studded finale.
The “Got Talent” format has had more than a billion global viewers since it began airing in 2006 in America and has aired in 194 territories worldwide. “Got Talent” holds the Guinness World Records title as the Most Successful Reality Television Format.
“America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” was created by Simon Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff and Natasha Brugler are the executive producers. The most recent season of “AGT” was summer’s #1 program for the 17th consecutive year and surpassed a billion video views across all of its social accounts.
For more information, please visit the official show site at: http://www.nbc.com/agt and the official press website at https://www.nbcumv.com.