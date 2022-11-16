Steven Spielberg Wants A Do-Over On ‘Close Encounters’

Close Encounters of the Third Kind was a pop culture phenomenon when it was released 45 years ago, on November 16, 1977. At the box office, it was the second-biggest grossing film released that year (behind a long-forgotten film called Star Wars), and John Williams’s orchestral theme from the film even became a Top 15 hit at pop radio. And while director Steven Spielberg is understandably proud of his film, he also told us it’s the one movie he wishes he could remake using modern technology.(Click on the media bar below to hear Steven Spielberg)