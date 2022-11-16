‘Never Say Never’ Turns Into ‘Yes’ For ‘Princess Diaries’ Fans

A script has finally been greenlit for the long-awaited Princess Diaries 3! It’s been 18 years since the first sequel, and though The Hollywood Reporter story indicates that Anne Hathaway hasn’t formally been attached to the project yet, it’s something she’s often stated she would be interested in doing. When we spoke to her at the time of Princess Diaries 2′s opening, she played coy about the prospects of a third movie, pinning any delay on the availability of everyone involved, though those stars have finally aligned. (Click on the media bar below to hear Anne Hathaway)
The first two Princess Diaries movies are currently streaming on Disney+ and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.