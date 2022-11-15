Call Clint Eastwood Old-Fashioned, But He Appreciates Old Actors

Like it or not, many Hollywood decisions are based on popularity, rather than talent. It’s always a major coup when a director is able to land a hot hand for a lead role in a movie, since that makes the film much easier for the studios to market. But very little of that matters to Clint Eastwood. The four-time Oscar winner has earned the right to have creative control over his films, and he exercises that right liberally, especially when it comes to casting. When he made Unforgiven, which earned him Best Picture and Best Director Oscars, he didn’t want a film that was going to pander to a younger audience, so he cast a quartet of aging Hollywood legends in his key roles — Gene Hackman, Richard Harris, Morgan Freeman, and himself. Hackman wound up winning the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role, and the film was an unqualified box office hit. Speaking at the time the film was released, Eastwood defended his strategy of following his gut instead of the Q scores. (Click on the media bar below to hear Clint Eastwood)