How Sylvester Stallone Found ‘Tulsa King’ — And Vice Versa

For Sylvester Stallone’s first foray into series television, he teamed with a producer/writer who’s had an excellent track record of late: Taylor Sheridan, the co-creator of Yellowstone and creator of its prequel, 1883. As it turns out, Stallone told us, Sheridan had been on his radar for several years, and when the idea for Tulsa King — in which Stallone plays an aging mob boss who tries to start over after his release from prison — came along, Stallone found it to be an offer he couldn’t refuse. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sylvester Stallone)
Tulsa King is currently streaming on Paramount+, with new episodes added on Sunday.