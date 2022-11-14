Freddie Highmore On ‘The Good Doctor’s’ 100-Episode Evolution

The Good Doctor hits a landmark tonight, reaching its 100th episode. Over the course of those 100 episodes — and more than five seasons — the show’s star, Freddie Highmore, has seen his character grow and change in a number of ways. Starting out as a young resident whose autism made it difficult for him to function socially, the character of Dr. Shaun Murphy has evolved into a man who’s now married and has completed his residency. Leading up to the 100th episode, Highmore spoke about all of these changes and what they’ve meant for him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Freddie Highmore)
The Good Doctor airs Mondays at 10/9c on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.