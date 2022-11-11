HBO Max Releases Trailer For New Documentary ‘Love, Lizzo’

Every once in a while, an artist changes not only music, but culture as well. Lizzo has done both. This is the journey of a trailblazing superstar who has become the movement the world desperately needed just by being herself. The HBO Max documentary LOVE, LIZZO shares the inspirational story behind her humble beginnings to her meteoric rise with an intimate look into the moments that shaped her hard-earned rise to fame, success, love and international stardom.
LOVE, LIZZO streams Thursday, November 24 only on HBO Max.