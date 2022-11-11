‘Behind the Music’ Returns With New Episodes November 29 On Paramount+

Paramount+ has announced new episodes of the groundbreaking documentary series BEHIND THE MUSIC will premiere exclusively on the service in the U.S. and Canada on Tuesday, Nov. 29, featuring Jennifer Lopez, Boy George, Jason Aldean and Remy Ma. Additionally, seven remastered episodes spotlighting iconic artists Boyz II Men, Christina Aguilera, Gloria Estefan, Hootie & the Blowfish, Mötley Crüe, Pink and TLC will drop the same day. Paramount+ also released an official trailer and key art for the series. The episodes will drop in additional international markets where the service is available throughout 2022-2023.