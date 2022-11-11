Becoming A Jedi Was ‘Very Surreal’ For Hayden Christensen

Having played the young Darth Vader, Anakin Skywalker, in two of the Star Wars prequel trilogy films (Episode II — Attack of the Clones and Episode III — Revenge of the Sith), Hayden Christensen was happy to bring the character back for the new series Obi-Wan Kenobi, in which he continues to square off against his old nemesis. Two decades after Attack of the Clones came out, Christensen still remembers the thrill of putting on his Jedi wardrobe for the first time. (Click on the media bar below to hear Hayden Christensen)
All of the Star Wars films and Obi-Wan Kenobi are currently streaming on Disney.