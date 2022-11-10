Play Along With Ice-T & ‘SVU’!

What does Law & Order: SVU have in common with game shows? More than you might think. First of all, successful game shows have historically been some of the longest-running shows in television history (the current run of Jeopardy! is now at 38 years and counting), and SVU is the longest-running primetime drama ever. But SVU star Ice-T says there’s another similarity that has actually helped the show stay on the air as long as it has — like a game show, many viewers like to play along with SVU at home, and he feels that’s been one contributing factor toward its success. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ice-T)
