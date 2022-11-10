‘Causeway’ Delays Helped Jennifer Lawrence’s Rapport With Brian Tyree Henry

The new film Causeway went through an unconventional shooting process. Cameras first rolled in 2019, but filming was interrupted by a hurricane. Then, after production resumed, it was postponed once again by the COVID-19 outbreak. Instead of a couple of months, production on Causeway wound up taking a couple of years. Having that extra time, though, gave stars Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry an opportunity to get to know each other better, and Lawrence told us that worked in the film’s favor. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jennifer Lawrence)