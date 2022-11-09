‘Too Hot To Handle’ Season 4 Premiering December 7 On Netflix

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

The sizzling reality dating show, Too Hot To Handle returns to Netflix for season 4 on December 7 2022. A brand new batch of lust-driven singles are looking for love, with a helping hand from TV host Mario Lopez & fan favorite Netflix, Lana.

 

