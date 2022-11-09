‘Too Hot To Handle’ Season 4 Premiering December 7 On Netflix TELEVISION NEWS November 9, 2022 By Hollywood Outbreak The sizzling reality dating show, Too Hot To Handle returns to Netflix for season 4 on December 7 2022. A brand new batch of lust-driven singles are looking for love, with a helping hand from TV host Mario Lopez & fan favorite Netflix, Lana. Share FacebookTwitterReddItTumblrPinterestLinkedinMixEmailPrint Related articles Disney+ Releases Trailer For ‘Idina Menzel: Which... Kara Killmer’s Hot Take On ‘Chicago Fire’s’... HBO Announces Production Has Started On ‘True... Apple TV+ Renews Bad Sisters For Season... Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Share article FacebookTwitterReddItTumblrPinterestLinkedinMixEmailPrint Latest articles Disney+ Releases Trailer For ‘Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?’ November 9, 2022 Sylvester Stallone: Why ‘Rambo’s’ Violence Was Warranted November 9, 2022 To Sorkin & Fincher, ‘Social Network’ Could Have Easily Happened Offline November 9, 2022 To Jonathan Majors, ‘Devotion’ Speaks To Military Dedication November 9, 2022 Kara Killmer’s Hot Take On ‘Chicago Fire’s’ Fans November 9, 2022 New Trailers Disney+ Releases Trailer For ‘Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?’ FX Releases Teaser Trailer For New Series ‘Kindred’ Paramount+ Releases ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Trailer HBO Max Releases Trailer For New Documentary ‘Santa Camp’ ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 2 Premiering January 15 On Paramount+