To Sorkin & Fincher, ‘Social Network’ Could Have Easily Happened Offline

When it was released in 2010, The Social Network was a juggernaut both at the box office and on the awards circuit. The film was nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and won three of them, including Best Adapted Screenplay. Writer Aaron Sorkin and director David Fincher found it somewhat amusing that they would be honored for a movie about the emerging technological world of social media, because neither of them were, at the time, big internet users. However, Sorkin and Fincher told us that didn’t matter, because it was the kind of story that could have happened against plenty of other backdrops, too. (Click on the media bar below to hear Aaron Sorkin & David Fincher)