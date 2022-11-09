Sylvester Stallone: Why ‘Rambo’s’ Violence Was Warranted

Rambo may have been the fourth of five films in Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo franchise, yet it holds a special place in Stallone’s heart. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he said it was not only his favorite Rambo movie, but the best action movie he’s ever made. When the film was released in 2008, it did catch some critical flak for its violence. But, at the time, Stallone told us he made it that was because he knew it would make sense to the franchise’s audience. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sylvester Stallone)
Rambo is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.