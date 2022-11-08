‘West Wing’ Gig Had A Special Perk For Bradley Whitford

With a lot of choices of what to watch on television and streaming we thought it’s worth revisiting what is arguably the greatest political drama show that television has ever produced, The West Wing. During its seven seasons, the show took us into the nuts and bolts of two presidential election campaigns, along with giving us a glimpse of the kinds of decisions and dramas — from the absurd to the absolutely consequential — that take place inside the White House. Bradley Whitford, who played the deputy chief of staff in the Bartlet administration, had many memorable moments on the show, but he told us that his most memorable might have been when he was given the real-life opportunity to visit the White House. (Click on the media bar below to hear Bradley Whitford)