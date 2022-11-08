The Qualities That Made Juliana Margulies A ‘Good Wife’

With The Good Fight coming to an end, some fans have been going back to the show that spun it off, The Good Wife, to revisit the origins of Diane Lockhart’s journey. Of course, in The Good Wife, Diane was just a supporting character at the law firm — most of the action revolved around the Alicia Florrick character, played by Julianna Margulies. Over the course of the show’s seven seasons, Margulies went on to earn four Emmy nominations, winning the award twice. When the show first began, Margulies spoke to us about why she felt the role was worth taking, even though she’d had no interest in doing another legal drama. (Click on the media bar below to hear Julianna Margulies)
The Good Wife is currently streaming on Paramount+.