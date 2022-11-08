In Some Ways, Making ‘Apollo 13’ Was ‘Impossible’ For Ron Howard

The real Apollo 13 mission took place over the course of a week, between April 11-17, 1970. Of course, there’s little demand for a week-long movie, so director Ron Howard found himself in the difficult position of taking an historical event that was fraught with near-continuous drama and condensing it down to a reasonable playing time. (Apollo 13 eventually clocked in at 140 minutes.) At the time of the film’s release, Howard talked to us about the challenges posed by dramatizing a real-life event in which some of the situations seemed almost too surreal to be true. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ron Howard)

 

