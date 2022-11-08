HBO Announces Production Has Started On ‘True Detective: Night Country’ Starring Jodie Foster
Production is currently underway in Iceland on the HBO Original drama series TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY.
When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) must confront their pasts and the dark truths lying underneath the Arctic ice.
The series stars Jodie Foster, Kali Reis, John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, Isabella Star Lablanc, and Joel D. Montgrand.