‘Black Adam’s’ Dwayne Johnson Appreciates The DC Difference

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe may have grabbed more headlines (and theater dollars) over the past couple of decades, the DC Comics stable of characters has certainly been able to hold its own. Black Adam is the latest success for the company — in its first three weekends, the film has taken in more than $130 million. Dwayne Johnson, who stars as Black Adam’s title character, explained why he thinks the DC stable of characters is so unique. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dwayne Johnson)