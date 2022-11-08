Apple TV+ Renews Bad Sisters For Season 2
Apple TV+ has announced a season two renewal for “Bad Sisters,” the global hit, darkly comedic murder mystery series from Emmy Award nominee and BAFTA Award-winning executive producer and star Sharon Horgan.
“If you’d have told me three years ago that I’d be making a series about five murderous sisters chasing a man around Ireland trying to kill him I’d have said; yeah, that sounds about right. The response to our show had been beyond what we could have hoped for. It gave us the opportunity to shine a light on stories that don’t always get such a global platform. I look forward to getting chilly in the Irish Sea one more time.”
Since its global premiere, “Bad Sisters” has been hailed as “one of the year’s best shows,” “a wickedly funny, genuinely poignant” dramedy, and “this year’s most vicious comic treat.” As each new episode of “Bad Sisters” debuted week-to-week on Apple TV+, the series received continuous praise from critics and fans around the world, and currently holds a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The recently aired season one finale episode was dubbed “the most satisfying TV finale of the year.” The Critics Choice Association Women’s Committee also recently granted “Bad Sisters” with the newly launched Seal of Female Empowerment in Entertainment (SOFEE).
In “Bad Sisters,” the tight-knit Garvey sisters have always looked out for each other. When their brother-in-law winds up dead, his life insurers launch an investigation to prove malicious intent – and set their sights on the sisters, all of whom had ample reason to kill him. The “Bad Sisters” ensemble cast is led by Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson as the Garvey sisters. Claes Bang, Brian Gleeson, Daryl McCormack, Assaad Bouab and newcomer Saise Quinn round out the ensemble cast.