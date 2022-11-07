Lupita Nyong’o Felt Chadwick Boseman’s Presence On ‘Wakanda Forever’ Shoot

Lupita Nyong’O as Nakia in Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2022 MARVEL.

After appearing as the War Dog Nakia in Black Panther, Lupita Nyong’o has returned in the role for the sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Of course, the circumstances have changed for everyone in the film, since the tragic death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman necessitated that the film’s plot be completely revamped to account for the death of Boseman’s character. But, as Nyong’o told us, even though Boseman’s gone, he was constantly on the minds of the cast and crew as they were making the movie, and she says that comes through on the screen. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lupita Nyong’o)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters this Friday.

