LeVar Burton: Why ‘First Contact’ Is Perfect ‘Star Trek’

For all the love that Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan has gotten from critics and the franchise’s faithful fans over the years, it’s actually not the most-acclaimed entry from the original film series. That honor actually goes to a film starring the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast, Star Trek: First Contact. Reviews for the film were universally positive, something that didn’t surprise LeVar Burton at all. At the time of the film’s release, he called it the perfect Star Trek film, one that had enough special moments for fans while remaining accessible to those who’d never seen any Star Trek before. (Click on the media bar below to hear LeVar Burton)