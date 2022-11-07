How ‘Hill Street Blues’ Beat The Odds

In today’s television landscape, Hill Street Blues would have been lucky to last four episodes. But, on a struggling NBC network in 1981, the show was given time to find its audience. It didn’t — at least, not in its first year. As the show accumulated more and more critical acclaim, though, more viewers found it. Following its first season, Hill Street Blues racked up an astounding 21 Emmy Award nominations, including eight wins. In its second season, it jumped into TV’s Top 30 and lasted another six seasons. James B. Sikking, who played Sgt. Howard Hunter on the show, a few years back spoke to us about the show’s early struggles and how it managed to survive. (Click on the media bar to hear James B. Sikking)