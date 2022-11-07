George Clooney May Have Been Destined For ‘Paradise’

From the time he was born, it seemed like George Clooney was destined for a job in the public eye. After all, it ran in his family: his father was a local television mainstay in Cincinnati and several other markets, his aunt was singer and actress Rosemary Clooney, his uncle was actor José Ferrer, and his cousin was veteran character actor the late Miguel Ferrer. So, young George was exposed to show business at an early age, including several television appearances with his father. That being the case, George Clooney says that nobody was surprised when he wound up pursuing a show business career himself. (Click on the media bar below to hear George Clooney )
Clooney’s latest film, Ticket to Paradise, is now playing in theaters.