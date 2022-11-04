Paramount+ Releases ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Trailer

Paramount+ has released the official trailer for the highly anticipated series CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION. The 10-episode season will premiere with two episodes on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, exclusively on Paramount+.
CBS Television Network also announced it will host a special broadcast airing of the first episode on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24 at 10:00 PM, ET/PT.
Following the premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays exclusively on Paramount+, with a mid-season finale on Thursday, Dec. 15. The season will then return on Thursday, Jan. 12 with all-new episodes dropping weekly through the finale on Thursday, Feb. 9.
In CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION, the FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time. Original cast members continuing their roles include Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster. Zach Gilford joins the dynamic cast as a recurring guest star in a season-long arc.
CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION will continue and expand the beloved franchise for streaming audiences, blending serialized elements into the series’ format. This season continues CBS’ “Criminal Minds” series, which ran from 2005-2020 and followed the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit, the best of the best who profiled the worst of the worst.