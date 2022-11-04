Mayan Lopez On Growing Up With & Working With Her Dad, George Lopez

Mayan Lopez stars in a new show called Lopez vs. Lopez, a situation comedy featuring situations that will seem very, very familiar to her. Why? Because the other “Lopez” in the title is comedian George Lopez, her father. On the show, they’re playing fictionalized versions of themselves, though some of the stories have been pulled from their real-life experiences. Mayan Lopez spoke to us about what it was like growing up with her famous father and told us how that plays out in the new show.(Click on the media bar below to hear Mayan Lopez)
Lopez vs. Lopez airs Fridays at 8/7c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.