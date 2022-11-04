Jennifer Lawrence Found A Kindred Spirit In Her ‘Causeway’ Character

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

In the new movie Causeway, Jennifer Lawrence plays a soldier who’s shipped back home to recuperate from a traumatic brain injury, and she finds it especially difficult to adjust to living with her mother again. That part of the plot made the film especially interesting to Lawrence; speaking at the Toronto International Film Festival, Lawrence said she completely understood the struggles of someone who feels like she no longer fits in at home. (Click on the media bar below on below to hear Jennifer Lawrence)

Causeway is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak