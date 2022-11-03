‘Till’ Was A Labor Of Love For Danielle Deadwyler & Her Colleagues

Even though it counts Whoopi Goldberg and James Bond franchise producer Barbara Broccoli among its production team, Till still carried a relatively low budget by Hollywood’s standards. But what it may not have had in money, it made up for it with the cast and crew’s enthusiasm. According to Danielle Deadwyler, who plays the activist Mamie Till in the film, everybody on the set showed up with a mission to do justice to a story the world needed to see. In the starring role, she told us, she felt an extremely large responsibility to tell the story well. (Click on the media bar below to hear Danielle Deadwyler)