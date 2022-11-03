‘Les Misérables’ Kept Hugh Jackman Busy … Very Busy

Next month, the film adaptation of Les Misérables starring Hugh Jackman turns 10 years old. The film was a box office smash and wound up receiving eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and a Best Actor nod for Jackman. (It still stands as his only nomination for an Oscar, the only award keeping him from EGOT status.) While Jackman had plenty of experience doing musicals — both on screen and on the stage — before making Les Misérables, he told us he’d never gone through a rehearsal process as rigorous as the one the entire cast went through for Les Mis. (Click on the media bar below to hear Hugh Jackman)