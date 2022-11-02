Why Rachel Leigh Cook Thought ‘Josie’ Movie Was A Good Idea

While it was considered a box office failure when it was first released in 2001, the film version of Josie and the Pussycats has attained cult status over the past two decades, as some critics have reevaluated and realized that its satire was actually a little ahead of its time. Since the comic book characters had achieved legendary status, even starring in their own ’70s animated TV series, there were a lot of people who were interested in seeing how they’d be portrayed on the big screen. At the time of the film’s opening, Rachel Leigh Cook who played Josie, talked to us about dealing with the pressure that came with playing a beloved cartoon character and why the movie seemed like a great idea at the time. (Click on the media bar below to hear Rachel Leigh Cook)