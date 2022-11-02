‘Devotion’ Subjects Brought Out The Best In Glen Powell

Last time we saw Glen Powell in a film, he was flying fighter jets in Top Gun: Maverick. In his new film, Devotion, he’s still a military flyer, but he’s playing a real-life Korean War hero who risked his own life in a desperate attempt to save his wingman after he’d been shot down. In the process of making the film, Powell told us he got to meet the families of both men involved, as well as the man he’d be playing, and it really helped motivate him to do their story justice on the big screen. (Click on the media bar below to hear Glen Powell)