‘Devotion’ Subjects Brought Out The Best In Glen Powell

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
PENSACOLA, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 29: Glen Powell from Columbia Pictures DEVOTION attend the The Hall of Heroes Induction Gala and Special Screening at the National Naval Aviation Museum on October 29, 2022 in Pensacola, Florida. (Photo by Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

Last time we saw Glen Powell in a film, he was flying fighter jets in Top Gun: Maverick. In his new film, Devotion, he’s still a military flyer, but he’s playing a real-life Korean War hero who risked his own life in a desperate attempt to save his wingman after he’d been shot down. In the process of making the film, Powell told us he got to meet the families of both men involved, as well as the man he’d be playing, and it really helped motivate him to do their story justice on the big screen. (Click on the media bar below to hear Glen Powell)

 

Devotion opens in theaters on November 23.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak