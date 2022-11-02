‘Chicago Med’ Stars Find Fun In Social Media Fan Reactions

Plenty of people have had plenty to say about social media lately. But, at its best, it’s a great place for people to connect and talk about the things they love — like their favorite television shows. Sometimes, people even get to connect with the people who make or star on the shows. Jessy Schram and Nick Gehlfuss of Chicago Med admit to checking out what the fans have to say when they’ve got the time, and they told us they’ve had a lot of fun doing it.
Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.