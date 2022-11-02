‘Big Sky’ & Country: Jensen Ackles Teams Up With ‘Icon’ & ‘Legend’ Reba McEntire

After making a guest appearance in the Season 2 finale of Big Sky, Jensen Ackles joined the cast full-time for the show’s third season. He wasn’t alone, though: The show also brought in another well-known name in country singing legend/actor Reba McEntire. As the season was starting, Ackles talked to us about what it was like to work with a woman he’s clearly admired for a long time. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jensen Ackles)
Big Sky: Deadly Trails airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.