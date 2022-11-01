Tyler Labine’s Never Seen Anything Like ‘New Amsterdam’ Fandom

In a career that stretches back into the 20th century, Tyler Labine has appeared in dozens of films and TV shows, and he’s had starring roles in more than half a dozen television series. But he says none of them compare to New Amsterdam. Over the show’s five-year run, which will come to an end after seven more episodes (including tonight’s), Labine says he’s never experienced anything like the way the show has touched fans … and fans have toughed the show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tyler Labine)
