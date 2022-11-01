No Magic Required To Beam Doug Jones On Board ‘Hocus Pocus 2’

When Hocus Pocus was released in 1993, it was a breakout role for Doug Jones, who’d been acting for several years but had yet to make much of an impression on audiences. The exposure he got from the role of Billy Butcherson has helped him build an impressive career over the past three decades, including his current role as Captain Saru on Star Trek: Discovery. So, as soon as he found out that the long-talked-about Hocus Pocus sequel was going to be made, he was in — no questions asked. And when he finally saw the script for Hocus Pocus 2, Jones told us he was overjoyed. (Click on the media bar below to hear Doug Jones)