Gillian Anderson Thought ‘X-Files’ Movies Could Wait (At First…)

When The X-Files was at its peak, its producers took a chance on something that seemed nearly impossible to do: They arranged to shoot a feature film while they were making the TV show. The X-Files: Fight the Future was specifically designed to be a bridge between the show’s fifth and sixth seasons, so they had to adhere to a tight production schedule that would have the film ready to go during the summer of 1998. While star Gillian Anderson was excited about the idea of making an X-Files movie, she told us she was initially skeptical (befitting her character, Agent Dana Scully) about shooting a film while the series was still in production. (Click on the media bar below to hear Gillian Anderson)