Even With ‘Feds,’ Niecy Nash-Betts Still Likes To Find The Funny

While Niecy Nash-Betts started making appearances in films and on TV shows back in the mid-’90s, it was the 2003 series Reno 911, which ran for six seasons on Comedy Central (and a couple of reboot seasons later on) that made her a star. In the years since, she’s kept busy in both films and TV, taking roles that give her the chance to do both comedy and drama. Her new series, The Rookie: Feds, is primarily a drama, but Nash-Betts told us she appreciates getting the chance to inject a little bit of humor into her role, especially since she says that’s the bigger challenge. (Click on the media bar below to hear Niecy Nash-Betts)
The Rookie: Feds airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.