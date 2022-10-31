The Moment When Scott Bakula Made A ‘Leap’ Of Faith

With new episodes of Quantum Leap continuing the story that was started 33 years ago, some fans have been going back to discover (or rediscover) what made the original version both fascinating and heartwarming. Of course, some of the credit goes to creator Donald P. Bellisario’s unusual concept, but without the tremendous performances by Scott Bakula and Dean Stockwell, the show wouldn’t have been nearly as good as it was. Bakula, though, is a little more modest than that — back when the show was originally on the air, he told us it was Bellisario’s concept that sold him on the show immediately. (Click on the media bar below to hear Scott Bakula)